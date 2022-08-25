Alia Bhatt On Adding Kapoor Surname To Her Name: I Have To Add All These Things; I Am Happy To Do It

She told Mid-day, "Firstly, I have not even had the time to add the fact that I have a husband on my passport. He has promptly gone and done that. I am still in the process because I have been travelling so much. I have been to London for two months and I will be travelling more. When there is so much travel, I cannot give my passport for any submission."

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Brahmastra, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. During her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Alia opened up about adding Kapoor surname to her name legally, and said that she wanted to do all these little things right after her marriage.

"But I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it," added Alia.

However, the actress instantly clarified that she will not be changing her name for the screen.

She said that since she and Ranbir Kapoor are going to have a child together, she does not want to be the Bhatt while the Kapoors are travelling together.

"I don't want to feel left out. So when I travel on the documents I don't want to be the left out," said Alia.

Those who are not aware, Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child. Not so long ago, Alia took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and who's who of B-town congratulated the lovely couple.

With respect to work, Alia also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty, slated to be released in theatres next year.