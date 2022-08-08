Alia Bhatt On Calling Out Regressive Reporting Around Her Pregnancy: It Woke The Feminist In Me

In June this year, Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise when she announced that she is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in London when she shared this happy news with her fans.

Soon, reports surfaced in the media that her husband Ranbir Kapoor will 'pick her up' from London after her shoot. Irked by them, she took to her Instagram stories to slam the 'archaic way of thinking' and wrote that she is a woman, not a parcel who needs to be picked up.

She also hit back at the reports suggesting that she will be taking rest after returning from London and continued, "This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me... my shot is ready."

In her recent interview with GoodTimes, Alia opened up on the anger behind her words and called such reports 'dated' and regressive.

The actress said, "It is a section of certain mainstream media conversation which I think is extremely jaded and dated and regressive and all those words we try to run away from. In the garb of writing a positive article, if you are going to actually be saying that a woman's life is now going to be topsy and turvy, then that's a bit unfair. You are not saying that about the man. The man is also having a child so why do you only bother the woman."

Referring to her 'I am not a parcel comment', Alia explained that the misogynistic coverage of her pregnancy woke up the feminist in her with knifes and guns, which is why she responded to those reports in a harsh way.

"The only reason I reacted is because it was going for a hardcore commentary, so it woke the feminist in me with knives and all guns. It's not about me personally, you can say whatever the hell you want about me, I dont give shi* but if you are making a commentary on a woman in general, who is actually working since the beginning of (her) pregnancy. That's what pissed me off. The fact that I don't respond has made it clear that I have," the Gangubai Kathiawadi star told the portal.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the Netflix film Darlings co-starring Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. Her upcoming project is the much anticipated Brahmastra opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.