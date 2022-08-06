Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's public appearance at the Deva Deva song preview came out as a great surprise for their fans and followers. The newlyweds are making a public appearance together for the first time after they announced pregnancy. Alia and Ranbir posed together for pictures and had a chat with the paparazzi, before entering the event venue.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child soon. On Saturday (August 6, 2022), the parents-to-be attended the Brahmastra song preview, along with their director Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting her baby bump in the adorable pictures from the Brahmastra song preview event, that are going viral now.

Alia Bhatt, who was seen flaunting her baby bump, looked extremely adorable in the brown wrap dress which she teamed up with a matching bralette top. She completed her look with an open hairdo and minimal makeup. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dapper in all-black casuals, which he paired with matching sunglasses.

The Brahmastra actress later took to her official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of herself, flaunting the baby bump. "All set to see deva deva with the press ... & my little darling ❤️😬 #DevaDeva out on the 8th of August! 🕉🔥," Alia Bhatt captioned her post. Alia's friends and colleagues from the film industry are equally in awe of her pregnancy look and expressed the same in the comments section of her Insta post.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the first installment of the highly anticipated Ayan Mukerji directorial is finally all set to hit the theatres on September 9, this year. Ahead of the release, the makers are all set to release the Deva Deva song on August 8, Monday. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the fantasy adventure film also features a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and others.