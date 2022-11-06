Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Obsessed With Their ‘Magical Girl’ As They Announce Her Arrival; Riddhima Sends Love

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new parents of the town and Bhatts and Kapoors can't keep calm about it. The power couple, who has been married since April this year, welcomed their first child - a baby girl. As Ranbir and Alia have been inundated with best wishes from friends and family, the new parents have shared a heartwarming post about the arrival of their 'magical girl'. Making the announcement, the Brahmastra couple called it the best news of their lived and admitted being obsessed with their little princess.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a joint statement which read as, "And in the best news of our lives... Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir" along with heart emoticons. Needless to say, the Bhatts and Kapoors have been on cloud nine with the arrival of the little princess. On the other hand, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can't stop beaming with joy on becoming a bhua. Sharing the power couple's post, "Ooooooofffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua lovers her already" along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post:

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan also shared Alia's post and wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over". Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt had also expressed his excitement about welcoming his first grandchild and told ETimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life". It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be taking a paternity break to be with Alia and the baby girl.

Talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone. Besides, she will also be sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa.