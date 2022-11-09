Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Baby Pics Leaked? Morphed Video Of Actress From Hospital Goes Viral

As the Kapoors and Bhatts are in a celebratory mode ever since the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl, a series of fake and morphed pics and videos of the newborn is going viral on social media. Recently a Twitter user even posted a video claiming to be that of Alia Bhatt and her baby girl from the hospital. Several photoshopped and morphed photos of Alia and Ranbir's daughter are going big time viral on the internet. One of the morphed picture going viral on the internet even features Kareena Kapoor posing with Alia Bhatt and her baby daughter in the hospital.

On a related note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who tied the nuptial knot in April this year, welcomed their first baby on November 6 at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. The couple is yet to reveal the face or name of their daughter. Meanwhile, Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor expressed her excitement while speaking to the media the day her grandchild was born. She also said that the new mom Alia is doing absolutely fine post baby birth. Neetu Kapoor said, "I am really happy about the birth of a baby girl. Alia is absolutely okay and everything is fine."

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Alia had shared on social media, "And in the best news of our lives : Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!" The note was signed with 'love love love' by Alia and Ranbir.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were last seen in blockbuster hit Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The new mom will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. Besides this, Alia will also mark her Hollywood debut with action entertainer 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Ranbir on the other side will be next seen in Animal movie opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

Coming back to Ranbir-Alia's baby, according to reports, the new dad got very emotional as he held his bundle of joy for the first time. Ranbir, who was otherwise calm and composed, was seen shedding tears of happiness. Looking at his tears, everyone else, including his lovely wife Alia Bhatt too started crying, a report in BollywoodLife stated.

After dating for over four years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married in April this year in an intimate wedding ceremony at RK's Vastu house in Mumbai with just their family and close friends in attendance.