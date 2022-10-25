Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Diwali on October 24. The couple got married in April this year and will soon welcome their first child together. They celebrated the occasion in the simplest way possible with their families. Sharing some glimpses from their Diwali celebrations, Ranbir's mom, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, treated her fans with their fam-jam Diwali photos.

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, too, joined the Kapoor family for the festivities. Neetu took to her Instagram account to post a selfie taken by Ranbir. She captioned the post with a simple note, "Happy Diwali everyone." The selfie features Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, all sharing beautiful smiles.

Meanwhile, Neetu also shared photos of them performing the Lakshmi puja, where Neetu is doing the arti while holding an oil lamp in her hand. Ranbir can be seen playing the bell with one hand while he holds Alia with the other. Ranbir wore a black kurta featuring golden embroidery. Alia, on the other hand, donned in a pink traditional outfit, looked absolutely gorgeous.

Sharing their reactions in the comment section, one fan wrote, "How beautiful." Another social media user commented, "Happy Diwali RK and your family." Another fan said, "The most awaited diwali pic." One wrote, "Perfect family picture." Ranbir's sister Riddhima reacted by dropping some red heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor, too, reacted with heart emoticons.

Soni also shared a picture with Alia and Shaheen on her Instagram and wrote, "Happpppyyyyyyyy !!!!"

Meanwhile, Alia shared a throwback picture from her last year's Diwali celebrations and wished her fans with a new photo that showed her lying on a bed and having some quality time with her pet cat, Edward. She captioned her post, "Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed, love and light to all." Check out Alia's Diwali post here

Alia and Ranbr were last in Brahmastra. On work front, the actress will be next seen in Heart of Stone, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir has Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com. Both actors will also be taking leave after the birth of their child.