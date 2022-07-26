However, later, when he was asked about the same, he told a media portal, "Don't create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

Not so long ago, during the promotions of his latest release Shamshera, actor Ranbir Kapoor played a game with a media portal, wherein he was asked to speak two truths and one lie, and he ended up saying that he and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt are expecting twins. When his statement went viral, many netizens started predicting that Ranbir hinted about having twins.

Now that Alia has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings, she sat down for a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan and debunked the uproar around Ranbir's 'twins' comment.

She said, "Oh god, f**k, pardon my French. Ranbir was doing some joke on some Reel and apni hi paed pe unhone kulhadi maar di (He walked into it). Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai (Clearly we don't have enough things making headlines in the country that this did). The world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir... Mujhe bhi baad me pata chala (Even I learnt about it later)."

When asked if she will be a paranoid mom or a cool one, she said that she has not thought about it.

She said, "It's just something we have to experience, live, grow and it is going to be a job of a lifetime that's gonna keep evolving and keep changing, and Ranbir and I are kind of people who don't like to plan."

With respect to work, Alia's forthcoming film Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022. It also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.