She said smilingly, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He's our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love."

Earlier today, actress Alia Bhatt made her first media appearance after announcing her pregnancy at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Darlings, which is all set to stream on Netflix on August 5, 2022. During her interaction with media, when Alia was asked about Ranveer Singh's controversial naked photoshoot, which has taken social media by storm, here's how she responded...

Coming back to Darlings, which is Alia's maiden production venture, the dark comedy set in Mumbai marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. Alia has produced the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

When asked if she will produce the directorial debut of her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, she said that she would be upset if he doesn't ask her to be part of the project.

"We discussed it, in fact. I told him that if you don't make me produce it, I'll be very upset! I told him if you don't want to take me as an actor, that's totally fine, he told me, 'No, no I need you, you're a tyrant', as a joke. I'm a creative producer so I'll give my creative inputs at the writing stage and produce it," said Alia.

Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in prominent roles.