Alia Bhatt Responds To Negative Criticism around Brahmastra; “Focus On The Positive…”

However, despite its box office success, the movie has been receiving a good amount of negative criticism from the audience and critics, for either its dialogues or its weak story. Alia Bhatt's fans are especially disappointed as even though she is one of the driving forces of the story, her character didn't have much to do in the film.

Brahmastra managed to spear through the trend of Bollywood movies failing at the box office and the #boycott movement to become the film to score the 2nd biggest opening in 2022 after KGF: Chapter 2, raking in approximately Rs 174 Crore in its first week.

Recently, Alia was present along with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji in Ahmedabad for the movie's promotion. When asked about how she is handling the criticisms, she replied, "Aage life hai ya nahi, yeh pata nhi par yeh life hai. Toh humare paas 2 options hain ki ya toh aap positive bano aur positive par focus karo, ya toh aap negative par focus karo. (We don't know if we have another life or not, but we have this life. So we have two options, either we are positive and focus on positive things, or we focus on the negative things.)"

Later, she explained how the whole team handles the negative criticism, "Jab koi bhi negative question puchta hai, hum genuinely ek consensus ke saath bolte hain ki humara dimag udhar jaa hi nhi raha hai. (Whenever anyone asks us a negative question, in one consensus, we say that we are not focusing on them.)"

Respecting the audience's opinions, Alia said, "Criticism, opinion and feedback, that is the audience's right. Humara bas yahi hope hai ki jo positive hai voh zyaada ho aur jo negative hai, who kam ho. Film release hone ke baad aisa lag raha hai ki positive hi zyaada hai, varna jo box office mein aag lagayi hai, voh nhi hota. (We hope that the positives outweigh the negatives. After the movie's release, it feels like the positives are more, or else it wouldn't have done so well at the box office.)"

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji reacted to criticism regarding Alia Bhatt's underutilization by saying, "In some ways, her incredible acting prowess has become something that people see it getting in the way of fully appreciating her." However, he acknowledges the audience's concern and promises that Alia will have more to do in the sequel.

Speaking about the second installment in the Astraverse trilogy, Ayan revealed that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev might release by December 2025.