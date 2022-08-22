Alia Bhatt made a smashing debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Karan Johar's 2012 campus romance Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The actress grabbed everyone's attention with her portrayal of the fashionista Shanaya in the film.

Over the years, the actress has established herself as one of the most bankable leading ladies in Bollywood with many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like to her credit.

Alia in her recent interview with a tabloid opened up on her first paycheck for her debut film and what she did with that money. The Darlings star revealed that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her debut film Student Of The Year which she directly handed it over to her mother Soni Razdan instead of using the money.

"I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, 'Mamma, you handle the money,'"Alia told Mid-day. The actress also revealed that her mother handles her money till date.

Alia revealed, "I don't know how much money I have in my bank account. I know it is a good amount but don't know how much money I have and it's good I don't know. My team often keeps telling me that I need to sit down and look at my finances. And now that I am having a child, I feel like I should get a hold of my finances."

Further in her interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star also shared that her CA, who is also a family friend gets very stressed out and tells her to spend money and enjoy a little bit. She said that she isn't much of a spender and her mother helps her with her investments.

The actress also told Mid-day that she bought her first car at the age of 19 and bought her first house when she was 22.

With regards to work, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which she is paired opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.