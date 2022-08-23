After taking the Hindi Film Industry by storm, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming spy thriller Heart Of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman.
Alia Bhatt Reveals How Gal Gadot Reacted When She Shared The News Of Her Pregnancy With Her
Alia who is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, in her latest interview with Filmfare, recalled how her co-star Gal Gadot reacted when she shared the news of her pregnancy with her.
The Darlings star revealed that Gal had a lovely reaction to her pregnancy while her husband Jaron Varsano called it a 'good omen'. Further, Alia was all praise for the couple and called them 'lovely and supportive.'
The actress told the publication, "In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, I said, 'I'm pregnant and I'm coming' and she's like (imitates Gal), 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband was with her Jaron and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie'. They were so lovely so supportive."
Further, Alia also opened up about her experience of working on her Hollywood debut and said that the team of Heart Of Stone was accommodating which makes her feel grateful.
"Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience," Filmfare quoted Alia as saying.
With regards to Bollywood, Alia was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Darlings. Her next release is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which she is paired opposite her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.
