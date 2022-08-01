Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Was Treated On Heart Of Stone Sets Amid Pregnancy

In her recent tete-a-tete with Variety magazine, Alia shared her experience of shooting Heart Of Stone amid pregnancy and said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie."

Soon after announcing her pregnancy on her Instagram page, Alia Bhatt wrapped up the shooting of her first Hollywood project Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Needless to say, 2022 turned out to be an extra-special year for her. From getting married to grabbing her first Hollywood project to embracing pregnancy, Alia is on a roll!

She further said, "But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

She went on to add that she was impressed with the safety precautions on set and that the team took good care of her.

Advertisement Advertisement

Currently, she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings, which is all set to stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022. The film is every bit special for her, as it is Alia's first film as a producer.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Recently, the makers dropped the film's trailer on YouTube and it received a terrific response from netizens.

Well, Alia is soaring high and we are proud of her glorious achievements!