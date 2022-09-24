Actress Alia Bhatt made an interesting revelation in one of her recent interviews. While responding to a question about whether she gets affected by the reviews of her films, the Bollywood star revealed that she doesn't read them even if they are good.
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Doesn't Read Reviews Of Her Films; 'It's Not Like That Ki Mujhe Padhna Nahi Hain'
Alia told trade analyst Komal Nahta, "I don't read reviews. Even when the reviews are good I don't read them. When they are bad I don't read them. But even when the reviews are good I don't read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. I don't know from the first film I feel ki general sense mil jata hai ki kya chali kya nhi chali, film chalne k baad (You get a general sense of what worked and what didn't after the film's release).
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that instead, she prefers to take feedback of her films from people whom she meets in person.
"I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback. It's not like that ki mujhe padhna nahi hai (I don't want to read) (turns away and shields her face). I don't like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film," Alia told Komal.
The actress shared that on the other hand, her mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar loves to read reviews as he feels sometimes some interesting things come up because again, it's an opinion or feedback.
Contrary to that, Alia speaks to people to get feedback for every film to know what she could have done better and to understand the reason behind the success or failure of her films.
Workwise, 2022 has been a great year for Alia. The actress received rave reviews for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a money spinner at the box office. Her next OTT release Darlings also received a thumbs up from the audience. Alia's latest outing Brahmastra continues to set the cash registers ringing at the box office and as of now, has minted Rs 241.53 Crore (nett).
