Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who got hitched in April this year, are expecting their first baby. On the day of Dussehra (October 5), mom-to-be Alia celebrated her baby shower with her near and dear ones at her residence in Mumbai. The Kapoors and the Bhatts gathered under one roof to bless the would-be parents.

Alia, who recently flew down to Singapore to receive an award, was back in Bay to celebrate her special day and had great fun with her girlfriends. Some of the guests which marked their presence at Alia's baby shower were Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anushka Ranjan, to name a few.

We bring you some inside pictures from Alia Bhatt's baby shower-

Meet The Would-Be Parents Alia Bhatt looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow Anarkali suit and was decked up in jewellery. Ranbir on the other hand, looked handsome in a peach-coloured kurta. The parents-to-be are seen posing for a picture with Karisma Kapoor. Happy Faces In the first picture, Riddhima strikes a pose with her brother Ranbir Kapoor. The second photo features Alia going all smiles for the camera with her sister Shaheen and the Ranjan sisters- Anushka and Akanksha. Riddhima poses with her sister-in-law Alia in the third picture. We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off From Mom-To-Be Alia The Gangubai Kathiawadi star's pregnancy glow in this picture brightens up the frame as she poses with the ladies in the house. Would-Be-Parents Ranbir & Alia Caught In A Frame Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love-soaked selfie is melting our hearts! Ranbir Kapoor's Selfie Spree The handsome hunk squeezes into a frame with his mother Neetu Kapoor, cousin Karisma Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain. Guess Who Was Spotted At Alia's Baby Shower? Filmmaker Karan Johar also graced Alia's baby shower and is seen here posing for a selfie with the would-be-parents.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's epic fantasy film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.