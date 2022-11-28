Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Wish For Sister Shaheen Bhatt Will Bring A Smile To Your Face; WATCH

The bond between siblings can serve as one of the rarest examples of pure love. Your siblings are your first friends, third-best caretakers(mom and dad are first and second), and biggest secret keepers. You know that you can always share your innermost thoughts with them with the confidence that you will not be judged for it. You also want to celebrate every tiny success of your life and be with them and support them in the smallest of failures.

Almost everyone feels this way with their siblings but not many are able to express it, including our beloved celebrities. However, on their birthdays, we get a chance to openly express the joy they brought to our world and tell them actually how much we love them. Alia Bhatt did something similar when she wished her sister Shaheen Bhatt on social media in a sweet message.

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram where she posted two pics of her and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and wished her birthday. The first pic is of Alia's wedding day where the two are facing each other and smiling with their eyes closed. The second pic was taken during the Mehendi ceremony and in it, the Brahmastra actress and Shaheen are again striking the same pose but with a small twist. This time, Alia is embracing her sister while sitting on her lap.

Along with the pics, Alia penned a sweet note wishing her sister a very happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the BEST person ever...my sweetie...my little melon sniggle pop(blowing kiss emoji X 2) I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough(crying emoji X3, heart emoji X3)" Alia then ended the note with a promise of reconnecting with her sister again. We said," Okay bye calling you in one hour"

Many celebrities wished Shaheen on her special day. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Happy B Shaheen(heart emoji)". Alia's mother-in-law and Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor said, "Happy Birthday Shahji (heart emoji X3, heart eyes emoji)."

The year 2022 has been a joyous year for Alia Bhatt. She had back-to-back successes with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra. She got married in April this year to beau Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6.

In the future, Alia will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.