Alia Bhatt recently surprised her fans and followers by announcing her pregnancy with a social media post. The talented actress had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. But, a Reddit user had posted that Alia Bhatt is pregnant in April itself, and was banned by the forum for the same.

In a Reddit post that was made in April 2022, a user named 'newbee_forfun' had posted in the BollyBlindsNGossip that the Brahmastra actress is pregnant. "Apparently Ms. Bhatt is pregnant. Source is an assistant who is a friend/makeup artist," reads the post.