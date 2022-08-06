While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Alia said that her relationship with Neetu Kapoor will continue to deepen and evolve. Alia further said that her mother-in-law is so much like Ranbir, in a sense.

Several times, Neetu Kapoor has lauded her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt in front of media and similarly, the latter has only good things to say about her mother-in-law. During the promotions of her latest release Darlings, Alia opened up about her bond with Neetu Kapoor and said that she clearly remembers that before she married Ranbir Kapoor, his mom had told her that she will not be her mother-in-law, but a friend first!

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress went on to add that Neetu is a very supportive and positive person.

She said, "Even through my years of knowing her, of like even staying in touch... it's just very easy and she is very chill. Even during my wedding, my friends were like 'Oh My God, your mother-in-law is just outstanding, she's so cool. She's too much fun. She's really really cool.'"

"Whenever we have hung out, she's not got that energy that I am your mother-in-law. She's not got that vibe. She's like I'm your friend. She said it also. She said 'I will be your friend first. I will not be your mother-in-law'. Because that's the relationship she had with her mom-in-law. So she's like I want us to have that relationship," asserted Alia.

She also stated that she is so grateful to have her in her life.

"She walks into the room and there's so much warmth. She has that same effect in my life," concluded Alia.

With respect to work, Alia's latest release Darlings is currently streaming on Netflix and her upcoming film Brahmastra is slated to arrive in theatres on September 11, 2022.