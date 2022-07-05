In the teaser, Karan is seen asking Alia to bust myths about marriage, as she recently got married to Ranbir Kapoor, to which Alia says, "There's no such thing as suhaagraat. You're tired."

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests to grace the couch of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. Karan shared the teaser of Alia-Ranveer's episode on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Alright everyone, brace yourself as @ranveersingh, @aliaabhatt and I are ready to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! Of#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @aneeshabaig @dharmaticent ....No reference to you Pammi my darling!!! @pammi_bakshi_gautam Just making you more famous ! Love you ❤️❤️."

Alia's reply cracks up both Ranveer and Karan.

In the same promo, Ranveer Singh is heard saying that he has different sex-playlists, and can be heard making quirky noises.

Going by the teaser, it's pretty sure that it will be a treat to watch Ranveer and Alia in the same frame, spilling beans about their personal lives.

With respect to work, the duo will be seen together in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

On a related note, recently, Alia made an announcement about her pregnancy via her Instagram handle and sent her fans into tizzy.

Ranveer on the other hand, is spending some quality time with Deepika Padukone and her family in California.