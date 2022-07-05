Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests to grace the couch of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. Karan shared the teaser of Alia-Ranveer's episode on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Alright everyone, brace yourself as @ranveersingh, @aliaabhatt and I are ready to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! Of#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @aneeshabaig @dharmaticent ....No reference to you Pammi my darling!!! @pammi_bakshi_gautam Just making you more famous ! Love you ❤️❤️."
In the teaser, Karan is seen asking Alia to bust myths about marriage, as she recently got married to Ranbir Kapoor, to which Alia says, "There's no such thing as suhaagraat. You're tired."