She told Mid-day, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don't respond, don't feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who's having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!"

It seems Alia Bhatt does not want to give any weightage to naysayers who are hell-bent on trolling her every single day when they debate over existence of nepotism in the film industry. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Alia was asked if trolls affect her mental peace, she admitted that she does feel bad.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further said that she cannot keep defending herself verbally.

"And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it. That's something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," added Alia.

In the same interview, Alia asserted that even though she admits to the existence of nepotism in the film industry, she cannot deny the fact that any star kid can be only popular among the audience if he/she will manage to win their hearts with his/her performances.

"You can similarly put somebody forward for a job in tech, marketing, or finance. But if he messes up that job, the company goes into a loss. [Likewise in films], the audience is the biggest barometer for success. If they believe you're worth that success, they will give it to you," elaborated Alia.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra and unfortunately, her latest statement has already started grabbing eyeballs. We wonder if Brahmastra will face the repercussions of her statement.