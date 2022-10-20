Alia Bhatt Was Planning To Join Drama School Before Her Bollywood Debut, Says Mom Soni Razdan 

Alia Bhatt completed 10 years in Bollywood on Wednesday (October 19). She made her debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Over the years, the actress has made a niche for herself with her brilliant acting chops. Alia was in her late teens when she landed a role in Karan's college drama.

On the occasion, Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, revealed that she had a conventional plan for her daughter to join drama school and how she bagged her first film. Soni took to Instagram to celebrate Alia Bhatt's 10-year journey in showbiz and how unexpectedly Alia got the role of Shanaya in SOTY.

Sharing a long post on social media, Soni Razdan wrote, "Student of the Year came from Out of nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I'm so glad she could do-and acting in a movie was a distant dream ... one which we were not at all prepared for ... just yet."

She then added, "The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something! Thank you @karanjoharfor auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes - a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always." See the post here

Karan Johar replied to Son's gratitude post and commented, "Soni!!!! So much love to Bhatsaab and you for trusting me." Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and treated her fans with a sun-kissed photo and said, "10 years today...and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love."

Alia is now the most bankable female star in the country. She was last seen in Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. While she is making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.