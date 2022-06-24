All’s Well That Ends Well For Roccoco Botanicals

Roccoco Botanicals had immense competition when they first started and where not able to compete with much larger brands initially successfully. The brand did not have pretty packaging or outstanding marketing facilities to conquer the market. Jacine Greenwood wondered how her brand would reach people without the expected appeal when other pre-established brands had already occupied the throne. What changed the dynamics were the quality of the service Roccoco Botanicals gave that other brands failed to provide. The main goal was to treat skin, and Roccoco Botanicals did not compromise. So, in the end, results super shadowed anything and everything.

Roccoco Botanicals is one of the leading brands in the U.S.A developed by Jacine Greenwood with a prime vision to help women battle their skin problems. The brand comes with a perspective to alleviate women's skin issues and give them a space to throw off their shackles of low self-confidence and esteem. It is indispensable to be careful about one's skin as this very outer layer of the body plays an influential role in establishing an individual identity. Roccoco Botanicals has worked tirelessly to give women relief for common skin conditions. However, any beginning sees downfalls, and Roccoco Botanicals has also had its hurdles in their journey. Any success story seems incomplete without the complicated hassle, and a similar scenario has been the case with Roccoco Botanicals. What sets someone apart is their spirit and courage, which also speaks for their chances of success.

The journey met hurdles when Roccoco Botanicals deliberately kept e-commerce off their online website 100% relied on clinics to earn revenue. When a promotion was done and advertised to the public which was only available through the clinics, several clinics did not want to give the offer to their customers and then refused to purchase for 2 months, forcing the brand to then reactivate their e-commerce facility on their website to survive. It severely impacted the business and forced Jacine Greenwood to lose 80% of her staff. She nearly had lost her business until she realized that she need not rely on one specific source to bring out the best in her brand. Roccoco Botanicals was soon made available online again, and the brand proved itself to be life-transforming for real.

This was just the tip of an iceberg. More challenges awaited the brand when COVID -19 struck the world, leaving many confused about the future. It changed the equation, and one could not do anything about it. Things got worse as Jacine Greenwood's health was challenged in the work process by requiring five spinal surgeries during this time for nerve compression. It was challenging for the brand owner to divide her personal and professional life neatly. However, Roccoco Botanicals was aware that no wrong time stays for life. They come in phases, and one must be patient in dealing with such circumstances. Brand Owner-Jacine Greenwood had the talent of cutting the Gordian knot. What seemed impossible at first became possible through Roccoco Botanical's determination. The brand has seen its hardships but has also seen growth. It has also overcome various hurdles to enjoy a significant position in the market skin industry finally. Indeed, All's well that ends well.