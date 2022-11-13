Amar Kaushik Opens Up About His Plans For Stree 2: Had Possibility In Mind While Making Stree

After the success of Stree, director Amar Kaushik revealed that the film is only the beginning and will follow a string of films that will be part of the horror comedy universe. Now, the second film in the said universe, Bhediya is set to release on November 25. In a recent interview, Amar opened up about his vision for the universe and how he will proceed to make Stree 2.

In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Amar talked about his plans for Stree 2 and said, "People are asking me to make Stree's sequel from the day it was released. When we were making the Stree, we kept the sequel's possibility in the back of our mind but decided to first focus on making this film. We didn't want to make a movie just because someone said so, or thought it might rake in money at the box office. The movie will then fall flat on our faces. Waise bhi sabhi bolenge ki pehle wala achcha tha(Everyone will say the first one was better anyways)"

He then added, "I decided that unless I get the correct script, the correct story, something that is a level above the previous, I should not even touch the project. After pondering for a long time, we got an idea, so now we are thinking of doing the sequel."

Talking about his upcoming film Bhediya, Amar explained the VFX behind the film's lead character, the wolf itself. He said, "If we are making Bhediya, then our wolf should look correct. I wanted the the audience should be able to connect with the wolf. So my challenge for the VFX team was that the closer the wolf looked to the real thing, the closer we will feel to nature. " He said that the team has done a great job and he feels satisfied with their work.

Releasing on 25 November, Bhediya will star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film will also have a cameo appearance of Shraddha Kapoor in her Stree avatar. Amar Kaushik also revealed that Stree 2 will have a cameo appearance of Varun's Bhediya as well.