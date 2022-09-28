Ameesha Patel, best known for films like Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, often treats fans with steamy pictures and videos on social media. However, one of her recent airport looks didn't go down well with netizens.
Ameesha Patel's Half-Open Dungree Look Mocked By Netizens; 'Budhape Mein Bacchon Wale Kapde’
A video of Ameesha recently surfaced on the internet where she is seen wearing a black spaghetti top and a dungaree which was open from one side. However, Instagram users didn't approve of her fashion sense and trolled her left, right and centre.
Some mocked her dressing sense while a few even passed age-shaming remarks. A netizen wrote, "Budape m baccho wale kapde. Suit nhi hotha madam.' Another one wrote, "Wohi chappri style fashion kia hua hai ek side open hai dress kaa." A social media user even called her 'nautanki ki dukaan'.
On the other hand, some fans of Ameesha praised her look and wrote, "She still looks young."
Ameesha Patel made a smashing debut in the Hindi Film Industry opposite Bollywood hearthrob Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan's directorial Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Over the years, the actress starred in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Humraaz, to name a few.
After staying away from the limelight for a long time, Ameesha is now all set to make her comeback on screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2. Speaking about the sequel, the actress had told a tabloid that it feels surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). She had added that since Sakina is a part of her blood, getting into the skin of the character for the sequel didn't require any effort.
