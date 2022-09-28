Ameesha Patel, best known for films like Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, often treats fans with steamy pictures and videos on social media. However, one of her recent airport looks didn't go down well with netizens.

A video of Ameesha recently surfaced on the internet where she is seen wearing a black spaghetti top and a dungaree which was open from one side. However, Instagram users didn't approve of her fashion sense and trolled her left, right and centre.

Some mocked her dressing sense while a few even passed age-shaming remarks. A netizen wrote, "Budape m baccho wale kapde. Suit nhi hotha madam.' Another one wrote, "Wohi chappri style fashion kia hua hai ek side open hai dress kaa." A social media user even called her 'nautanki ki dukaan'.

On the other hand, some fans of Ameesha praised her look and wrote, "She still looks young."

Watch video

Ameesha Patel made a smashing debut in the Hindi Film Industry opposite Bollywood hearthrob Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan's directorial Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Over the years, the actress starred in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Humraaz, to name a few.

After staying away from the limelight for a long time, Ameesha is now all set to make her comeback on screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2. Speaking about the sequel, the actress had told a tabloid that it feels surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). She had added that since Sakina is a part of her blood, getting into the skin of the character for the sequel didn't require any effort.