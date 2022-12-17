Amid Besharam Rang Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan 'PATRIOTIC'; See TWEET

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of four years with Pathaan. The film starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience. He is currently busy with the promotions of Pathaan, and amid that, the actor managed to conduct a #AskSRK session on his Twitter account for his fans on Saturday evening.

The actor answered a variety of questions that ranged from queries about his upcoming movie Pathaan to his kids, the FIFA World Cup, and other general things. Known for his wit and sense of humour, King Khan has aced the game of keeping his fans interested with his answers. And one of his replies to a troll has caught everyone's attention, amid the ongoing Besharam Rang row.

SRK CALLS PATHAAN PATRIOTIC

Following the backlash that Pathaan's song Besharam Rang has received since its release, SRK has finally responded with a slap in the face to all the haters. Responding to a now deleted tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, "#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way".

There was another question related to the fate of Pathaan. A Twitter user asked SRK: "What's your prediction for first day of Pathaan?" The superstar's reply stood out in this context. He said: "I am not in the business of predictions... I am in the business of entertaining you and to make you smile."

Further, when asked about his experience working with John Abraham in Pathaan, SRK replied, "John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don't get hurt....known him for a long time and was lovely working with him."

ABOUT BESHARAM RANG SONG CONTROVERSY

In case you've been living under a rock, Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, which was released on December 12, has been heavily criticised by right-wing groups. The song has been called vulgar, while some are alleging it to be hurting religious sentiments. Meanwhile, several police complaints have been filed against the film, and there's a demand for banning the film.

Pathaan is scheduled to hit the screen next year on January 25. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases in the pipeline. He has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.