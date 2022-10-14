Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath in 2018 and since then, has stealing hearts with her performances and fashion sense. At the same time, her personal life too constantly grabs a lot for eyeballs.

Recently, the grapevine went abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between Sara and cricketer Shubman Gill after the duo was spotted having dinner together at Bastian in Mumbai. The video uploaded by a TikTok user went viral in no time as fans started speculating whether something is brewing between them.

And now, their dating rumours have surfaced again after a new video of the rumoured couple spread like a wild fire on social media. The videos feature Sara and Shubnam in the same hotel lobby and later apparently in the same flight.

In the viral videos, Sara Ali Khan is seen dressed in a candy pink crop top and white pants while Shubman wearing a grey hoodie, is spotted with the luggage exiting the hotel lobby. Later, we even see the Simmba actress taking selfies with fans aboard a plane, and then making her way to her seat beside Shubman.

A netizen commented, "Maybe I'm wrong but it's look like Shubman and Sara were sitting next to each other. Another one wrote, "Is that Sara and Shubman together again?" The video from the plane also became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A user wrote, "Won't believe untill she comes to watch his match. Thats the minimum of dating cricketer."

For the unversed, Shubman Gill was earlier rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, speculations about their breakup started floating in the media after they unfollowed each other on social media. Sara on the other hand, was earlier reportedly dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, but they soon parted ways.