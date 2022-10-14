Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath in 2018 and since then, has stealing hearts with her performances and fashion sense. At the same time, her personal life too constantly grabs a lot for eyeballs.
Amid Dating Rumours, Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Spotted Exiting Hotel & Taking Flight; WATCH VIDEO
Recently, the grapevine went abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between Sara and cricketer Shubman Gill after the duo was spotted having dinner together at Bastian in Mumbai. The video uploaded by a TikTok user went viral in no time as fans started speculating whether something is brewing between them.
And now, their dating rumours have surfaced again after a new video of the rumoured couple spread like a wild fire on social media. The videos feature Sara and Shubnam in the same hotel lobby and later apparently in the same flight.
In the viral videos, Sara Ali Khan is seen dressed in a candy pink crop top and white pants while Shubman wearing a grey hoodie, is spotted with the luggage exiting the hotel lobby. Later, we even see the Simmba actress taking selfies with fans aboard a plane, and then making her way to her seat beside Shubman.
A netizen commented, "Maybe I'm wrong but it's look like Shubman and Sara were sitting next to each other. Another one wrote, "Is that Sara and Shubman together again?" The video from the plane also became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A user wrote, "Won't believe untill she comes to watch his match. Thats the minimum of dating cricketer."
For the unversed, Shubman Gill was earlier rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, speculations about their breakup started floating in the media after they unfollowed each other on social media. Sara on the other hand, was earlier reportedly dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, but they soon parted ways.
- Kartik Aaryan Spills The Beans On Relationship Status Post His Rumoured Break-Up With Sara Ali Khan
- Sara Ali Khan's Dinner Date Video With Cricketer Shubman Gill Sparks Dating Rumours
- Karan Johar Confirms His Collaboration With Sara Ali Khan For Two Amazing Projects!
- Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Recalls Sara Ali Khan Hiding Behind Her Mum Amrita Singh At K3G Trials
- Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Samantha Most Desirable; Says Rashmika Mandanna Is A Darling
- Karan Johar Denies Favouring Janhvi Kapoor Over Sara Ali Khan On Koffee With Karan; 'I Love Them Both Dearly'
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is A Secure Actress And Fond Of Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday
- Did Karan Johar Insult Sara Ali Khan Throughout Her Stint At Koffee With Karan 7? Netizens Think So & Diss Him
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 Highlights: Janhvi & Sara Ali Khan Talk About Love, Friendship & More
- Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor's Near-Death Experience In Bhairavnath Will Leave You Astonished!
- Jahnvi Kapoor Reveals How She Struck Up A Friendship With Sara Ali Khan In Goa
- Sara Ali Khan Says She Is The Same Girl Who Loves Going To Temple And Wearing Bikinis At The Beach