Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MURDER' Claims, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Note; Read On

For the uninitiated, Rhea and Sushant were dating before the actor's death in June 2020. The actress was accused of having a hand in Sushant's suicide and faced a huge media trial. During the investigation, many accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of the late actor's demise, money laundering, and also procuring contraband drugs for SSR. After a nationwide protest, his case was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

WHAT DID COOPER HOSPITAL STAFF SAY?

In a new twist, a Cooper Hospital employee who goes by the name Rupkumar Shah, the man who conducted Suahant Singh Rajput's autopsy while speaking to TV9, stated, "When we went to perform a post mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order."

He further added, "There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was".

"Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?" he mentioned.