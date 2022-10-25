Leader of Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first prime minister of Indian descent. The entire world is looking forward to his rule. Amid the happy celebrations, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan lauded Rishi Sunak's victory. He took to Twitter and wrote, "T 4449 - Bharat mata ki Jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country (sic)."

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram on Tuesday (October 25), Bachchan said, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." Big B shared a photo of himself in a dapper look, wearing a grey hoodie and matching it with track pants.

On Monday (October 25), Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak was declared as the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Indian descent, less than two months after losing the contest for the Conservative Party leadership race to Liz Truss. He will be Britain's fifth Prime Minister in six years. His appointment comes after Liz Truss' resignation on October 20. Both leaders will meet King Charles on Tuesday (October 25) at Buckingham Palace.

Truss became the country's shortest-serving PM after she was forced to step down after just 45 days in office. Announcing her resignation, Truss said that she recognises she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which her nomination was based.

Born in Southampton, Rishi Sunak's parents are of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa. He completed his education at Oxford and Stanford University. Sunak is married to NR Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murthy. Narayana Murthy is a popular Indian billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.