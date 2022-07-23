The wait is finally over! The release date of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye has been announced by the makers today. The family drama will be hit the theatrical screens on October 7, 2022.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie in association with Vikas Bahl’s company Good Co, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!" the banner tweeted along with the film's poster.

Post wrapping up the shooting of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna had posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle in which she had mentioned that she cannot wait for everyone to watch this film as it's going to be fun.

In an interview with Etimes, Rashmika had opened up on her first shot with Amitabh Bachchan in this film and shared, "It was a very simple scene but the task looked magnified because of who I was going to share screen space with. It can make you so nervous and intimidated. I wanted to nail the scene but inside, I was so anxious. I just didn't let it surface while doing the scene. I didn't know how I should do it and get it right. For me, being as real as possible has been the best policy. I can't pretend. I had to look into sir's eyes while doing the scene. It worked out fine at the end. And I went back home, very happy."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.