Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today (October 11, 2022). On this special occasion, fans across the globe have been dropping birthday wishes for the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood on social media. Meanwhile, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to their respective social media handles to wish him in the cutest way possible.
The mother-daughter duo penned heartfelt notes for Senior Bachchan along with some candid moments featuring Sr. Bachchan. Have a look.
Shweta Bachchan Plants A Loving Kiss On Dad Amitabh's Cheek
She captioned her post with a few lines from Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song 'Tu Jhoom' and concluded with, 'To my grand old man happy 80th birthday.'
Time Flies & How!
In this throwback picture, Amitabh is seen holding a young Shweta's hand, while walking with her at a birthday party.
A Rare Picture Of Big B With His Parents
Amitabh Bachchan as a child, is seen posing for a picture with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and other family members.
Oh-So-Adorable!
Here's a cute moment featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan.
Some More Sneak-Peek From Big B's Life
In the first picture, Shweta Bachchan is all smiles while conversing with her father at an event. The second click featuring the Bollywood superstar reading a holy scripture during a puja ceremony.
Navya Naveli Nanda's Sweet Note For Her 'Nana'
Quoting a few lines from one of the poems penned by her great grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Navya shared a black and white picture from her childhood with Big B and wrote, 'तू न थकेगा कभी, तू न रुकेगा कभी, तू न मुड़ेगा कभी, कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ,अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ। There never has, and never will be anyone like you ❤️ happy birthday nana.'
On a related note, Filmibeat wishes Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!
