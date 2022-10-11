Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older today (October 11, 2022). Amid all the birthday wishes coming his way, the Bollywood star received a special surprise from his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and actress-wife Jaya Bachchan on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' which is hosted by Big B.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of how he and team KBC14 planned a special birthday surprise for his daddy dearest.

He captioned the video as, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less!

It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace."

The video begins with Junior Bachchan rehearsing his lines with the team of KBC14 and looking after the arrangements before his superstar father arrives on the sets. We then see the Bob Biswas actor surprising his father and the duo then share a tight hug.

In one of the segments on the show, Abhishek Bachchan treats the audience with some old pictures of his father with his family which leaves Big B emotional. Jaya then joins Abhishek and feeds Amitabh a sweet dish as the two of them take the hot seat together for the first time. At the end of the video, the megastar is seen cutting his birthday cake with Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan.

Watch video

Abhishek also expressed his gratitude towards Sony TV and the team of Kaun Banega Crorepati in helping him to pull off this surprise gesture.

Earlier during the day, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter's Shweta Bachchan had wished him with a bunch of unseen pictures along with a heartfelt note. Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had also wished her 'nana' in the cutest way possible.

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Vikas Bahl's family drama Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.