After the blockbuster Brahmastra and the successful Goodbye, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of his next film titled, Uunchai. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday(10 October) and shared the second digital poster of the film.
Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The Character Of His Next Film Uunchai: Amit Shrivastava is Special
In the poster, we see a large-size photo of the megastar wearing his trademark glasses, a grey cap, and a black hoodie, looking at a distance. Below, we can see Mr. Bachchan amid a crowd of affluent ladies wearing a brown cap, black shirt, and a suave grey blazer. His entire get-up is further adorned by his camera-ready smile. The whole poster was created against the backdrop of Snowy mountains.
In the captions, Amitabh wrote about the film and his character Amit Shrivastava, saying, "This one from @rajshrifilms is special..... Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22.. This film by #Sooraj Barjatya celebrates life and friendship....Save The Date for @uunchaithe movie #Rajshri."
Along with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Uunchai will star a plethora of veteran actors like his Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. As per the caption, the movie is all set to release on 11 November 2022, a month after Mr. Bachchan's birthday.
The poster got a lot of positive responses from netizens. While some congratulated the Megastar and wished him luck for the film, others wished him in advance for his upcoming Birth Anniversary.
