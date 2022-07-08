According to Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan will not only have a guest appearance in Ganapath, but the megastar will also lend his voice to the film.

Vikas Bahl's upcoming film Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is all set to arrive in theatres on December 23, 2022. While moviegoers are excited to watch the reunion of Tiger and Kriti after they first appeared together in 2014 in their debut film Heropanti, they are also in for a surprising cameo by Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, you read it right!

"Mr. Bachchan plays Tiger Shroff's Guru in Ganapath. They shot for the portion in May in Mumbai, and the makers are extremely happy with how it has panned out. However, Mr. Bachchan is not only acting in the film, but he has also lent his voice to the project," informs a source close to the development.

Reportedly, they have finished shooting for the film, and the post-production work is going on in full swing.

Coming back to Sr Bachchan, apart from Ganapath, Amitabh has many interesting projects lined up for release. He has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Apart from it, he has Project-K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles.