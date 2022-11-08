Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans To Watch Uunchai; 'Badi Maramari Chal Rahi Hai, No One Is Going To The Theatre'

After Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai which also features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.

Recently, Bachchan Sr hosted his Uunchai co-stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the episode, the megastar urged fans to the viewers to buy tickets and watch his movie in cinema halls. He said that the joy of watching films in the theatres is unparalleled.

"Theatre jaakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kuchh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai, koi jaa hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haath jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (there is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to the theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres)," Big B told the audience.

His co-star Neena Gupta added that the ticket rates have been slashed down to Rs 150 from Rs 300-400 and asked Big B to inform this to the audience.

Barring a handful of Bollywood films, the year 2022 hasn't been a great year for the Hindi Film Industry with movies tanking at the box office week after week. Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's last film Goodbye was a major disappointment at the box office.

Further during the show, Neena Gupta shared that she was very impressed and inspired with Amitabh who didn't inform anyone about him being down with fever and continued filming a scene in the sun. In jest, Big B replied, "Naukri sahi rahe iske liye kya kya nahi karna padta (what all is to be done to keep a job safe)."

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai revolves around three elderly longtime friends who embark on a journey to Mount Everest to fulfill one of their late friend's wishes of spreading his ashes there. Touted to be a sweet and simple tale of pure friendship, the film is slated to release on November 11, 2022.