After keeping their relationship under wraps for the longest time, actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on May 15, 2016. In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy Veer.

Besides their adorable posts on social media, Amrita and Anmol are also known for their YouTube series 'Couple Of Things' where they get candid about their personal life.

In the show's recent episode, content creator, Ankur Warikoo, talked about all things love and gave financial and business advice regarding relationships to help youngsters. However, it was Amrita's candid confessions which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol opened up about their relationship and revealed that they never had any fights in the initial ten years of their relationship. However, Amrita added that they started having many personal differences after the arrival of their baby boy Veer.

The Ishq Vishk actress said, "In ten years, we never fought or had any differences. We were so similar in many ways and then Veer came into our lives and we saw a lot of differences happening. There were times when I felt was better. He, on the other hand, felt that he was better. We often have these clashes."

Further, Amrita also admitted that there were several moments where she felt insecure after the arrival of their son, Veer. The actress said that Anmol was a hands-on daddy and that he would often scold her when it came to their child, Veer's upbringing.

"When Veer came into our lives, I had the second child insecurity. Anmol was the hands-on father. He was very much into him and wanted to take all the major decisions for him and he also wanted to be a little ruling. Veer ke liye mujhpe ungli bhi uthaayi jaati thi. Anmol suddenly became like Sunny Deol. But I guess that happens in all the relationships. Our life came together after Veer's birth and perhaps in the right time. After being in a relationship for 12 years, all these changes were important. A kid is perhaps a gift of nature that adds a positive unpredictability," Amrita said.

Amrita also added that she was always sure about marrying Anmol ever since she met him for the first time in 2009.

Speaking about work, Amrita Rao was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2019 film Thackeray.