Meri Pyaari Bindu To Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Flops Before An Action Hero That Deserved To Be BO Hits
Ayushmann Khurrana entered Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's 2012 sleeper hit Vicky Donor and has come a long way in his career.
After a successful entry into the Hindi film industry, he delivered hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Adhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, and Bala among others. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he delivered many back-to-back successes and established himself among the most successful stars of his generation.
However, currently, the actor has been going through a rough patch with his last few releases failing to make a mark at the box office. Last week, he returned to theatres with Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat.
Upon its release, the action thriller received majorly positive reviews and everyone was expecting it to do well at the ticket window. However, the film has been underperforming ever since the first day of its release.
Previously too, several promising films of Ayushmann Khurrana turned out to be huge flops. Let's look at the list of commercially failed movies of the actor that deserved to be box office hits.
Meri Pyaari Bindu
Directed by Akshay Roy, 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' made continuous headlines after its announcement in 2016 as it marked Parineeti Chopra's comeback to films after a gap of three years. Also, it was Ayushmann's first release post the success of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and moviegoers were expecting a lot from it. Despite getting decent reviews, the film flopped badly. Based on friendship and love, it has earned a loyal fan following over the last few years.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' was Ayushmann's first theatrical release post the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolved around a bodybuilder Manu (played by Ayushmann) who fell in love with a trans woman. Vaani Kapoor played the female lead in the film which was appreciated for its theme and performances. However, it underperformed at the ticket window and was a commercial failure.
Anek
Based on the political conflicts of Northeast India, Anubhan Sinha's hard-hitting drama featured Ayushmann Khurrana and debutant Andrea Kevichüsa. After getting released in May this year, the movie received rave reviews for its subject and storyline. However, it turned out to be a huge disaster and we totally think that the film deserved much better.
Doctor G
Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' marked Ayushmann's return to the quirky comedy genre after the debacle of Anek. Co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, the film featured Ayushmann as a male gynecologist which leads to chaos and fun. After a decent weekend, the medical comedy witnessed a huge dip in the collections and failed to leave a mark at the box office.
