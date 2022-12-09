An Action Hero Flops At Box Office; Ayushmaan Khurrana Delivers His 4th Consecutive Flop Despite Great Reviews
Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor alongside Yami Gautam and is counted among the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry.
In a career spanning over a decade in films, the actor has delivered many hits including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Bala, and Dream Girl among others.
Besides his strong performances, Ayushmann's movies have always entertained moviegoers. However, the talented star is currently going through a rough phase as sadly all of his films released after the coronavirus pandemic have failed to set the cash registers ringing.
Last week, Ayushmann's An Action Hero got released amid a decent buzz and huge expectations. As expected, the thriller received rave reviews from critics and they also praised the actor.
However, the film was a non-starter and failed to witness the expected jumps over the first weekend. Even during the weekdays, it stayed on the lower levels and has turned out to be a huge commercial disappointment.
First Week Collection Of An Action Hero
In the first week of its release, An Action Hero did a business of Rs 8.75-9 crore (estimated) and is a total washout. The film's lifetime collection is now expected to wrap up at around Rs 12 crore. However, the final numbers are still awaited.
Ayushmann’s Fourth Consecutive Failure
Also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role, An Action Hero has turned out to be Ayushmann's fourth consecutive box office failure after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and Doctor G.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui marked Ayushmann's comeback to the big screen after the pandemic. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman, the film got huge appreciation. However, it was a box office underperformer with a lifetime collection of Rs 28.26 crore (nett) in India.
Anek and Doctor G Were Disasters Too
Anek was Ayushmann's first release of 2021, however, it turned out to be a box office disaster despite rave reviews and couldn't even cross the Rs 10 crore mark. Doctor G, also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, too failed commercially even after a decent first weekend.
Ayushmann’s Upcoming Projects
Ayushmann will next be seen in the sequel to his 2019 hit film Dream Girl. Titled Dream Girl 2, the much-awaited comedy features Ananya Panday as the female lead. It is slated to hit the theatres next year.
- Meri Pyaari Bindu To Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Flops Before An Action Hero That Deserved To Be BO Hits
- Box Office: Bollywood Scores Weekend Of Over 40 crores, Drishyam 2 Leads Again, An Action Hero Is Very Low
- An Action Hero BO Day 2: Ayushmann Starrer Shows Slow Growth As Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 continues To Roar Loud
- Box Office: An Action Hero Records 5% Opening; Lowest Among Ayushmann’s Films Released Post COVID-19
- Will Ayushmann Khurrana Finally Deliver A Hit With An Action Hero After 3 Consecutive Flops?
- An Action Hero LEAKED Online: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Action Comedy Thriller Available For Free Download Online
- When Shalin Bhanot Was Schooled For Breaking A Rule on Roadies 2 And Ayushmann Khurrana Defended Him; WATCH
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix From 'An Action Hero' Slammed By Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui
- First Review Of Ayushmann Khurrana's Much-Awaited Film 'An Action Hero' Is Finally Out
- ‘Idhar Bhi Akshay Ka Role Le Gaya’ Fans Say As Kartik Reportedly Bags Awara Paagal Deewana 2 After Hera Pheri
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Kartik Aaryan's Fun Video From Diwali Bash Is High On Bromance, Watch
- Doctor G Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Comedy Witnesses Growth