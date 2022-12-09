An Action Hero Flops At Box Office; Ayushmaan Khurrana Delivers His 4th Consecutive Flop Despite Great Reviews

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor alongside Yami Gautam and is counted among the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry.

In a career spanning over a decade in films, the actor has delivered many hits including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Bala, and Dream Girl among others.

Besides his strong performances, Ayushmann's movies have always entertained moviegoers. However, the talented star is currently going through a rough phase as sadly all of his films released after the coronavirus pandemic have failed to set the cash registers ringing.

Last week, Ayushmann's An Action Hero got released amid a decent buzz and huge expectations. As expected, the thriller received rave reviews from critics and they also praised the actor.

However, the film was a non-starter and failed to witness the expected jumps over the first weekend. Even during the weekdays, it stayed on the lower levels and has turned out to be a huge commercial disappointment.