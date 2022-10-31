Ananya Panday Concerned For Paparazzi Who Falls Down While Clicking Her; Asks ‘Thik Ho Na’

Recommended Video

Ananya Panday is in a celebratory mood and rightfully so. After all, she turned a year older on October 30. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was inundated with best wishes from friends, fans and family. The social media was abuzz with heartwarming posts for Ananya. Interestingly, the Khaali Peeli actress was seen celebrating her special day with close friends Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Ananya looked stunning in her peach turtle neck cut sleeves dress. She had kept her tresses open which elevated her look.

Interestingly, a video of Ananya has been doing the round on social media wherein the actress was seen concerned about a paparazzi who ended up tripping while trying to click her pic. In the video, the Student of The Year 2 actress was seen stepping out of the restaurant with Navya and was surrounded by paps. As she made her way towards the car, a shutterbug tumbled down leaving Ananya shocked. As the actress asked the shutterbug to be careful and even gave her hand to get up. This isn't all. Ananya also checked on him if he was okay before she got into her car. Her gesture undoubtedly made us go aww.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya was last seen in Puri Jagganadh's pan India release Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently working on Arjun Varain Singh's directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Talking about the movie, Ananya stated, "It's a coming-of-age story about friendship. There are emotions that we all go through. It is quite cathartic". The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Besides, Ananya will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Dream Girl 2 which is the sequel to the 2019 release comedy drama. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 is expected to release in June next year.