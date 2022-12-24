Granpda Anil Kapoor Carries Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu In Arms In This Unseen Pic, Actress Wishes Dad On Birthday

We cannot thank Sonam Kapoor enough for blessing our Instagram feed with the cutest photo of her father Anil Kapoor and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on the Bollywood actor's birthday. As the Mr. India actor turned 66 on Saturday (December 24), Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share unseen pictures of him. She penned a heartfelt note, calling him 'the best dad' as she extended her warm wishes to the birthday boy.

ANIL KAPOOR'S PIC WITH GRANDSON VAYU

Sonam Kapoor posted a series of photos to wish her dad on his 66th birthday along with a sweet note. However, it was his photo with Vayu Kapoor Ahuja that had all our attention. Anil Kapoor can be seen lifting the little munchkin in her arms while looking at him. The adorable snap is enough to brighten up your dull day.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SONAM KAPOOR?

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Korean flick Blind. The crimer thriller will focus on the story of blind police officer, who is on the lookout for a serial killer. The upcoming film, which has been directed by Shome Makhija, will premiere on a leading streaming platform.

Here's wishing Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!

