Those who are unaware, recently, while speaking to Film Companion, Karan had said that younger generation does not have that level of 'magnetism' which Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan had.

Actor Anil Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, a film which is helmed by Raj Mehta and also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Anil was asked if he agrees with his producer Karan Johar's statement that superstardom is over, he that he does not think like that.

Anil told Film Companion, "I don't believe in that. There always will be someone better, always. There will always be someone bigger than the biggest. The universe and life is such. It sounds good, like 'this is the one', but they said the same about Elvis, and then Michael Jackson came. Every profession..."

The Ram Lakhan actor further added that he is pretty sure that there will be bigger stars.

"He might walk into a room and create a sensation all over the world... He might be the biggest sensation in the world, on the planet. Aisa kuch nahi hai, I don't think so. I've seen it in my 40-45 years, in every profession. They've said, 'This is it, iske baad kuch nahi'. What do you mean? There will be someone better, in every which way, as a talent, in stardom, popularity, as a charmer... Just enjoy, have fun, make the most of it, and make sure you do a good job," added the 65-year-old actor.

Coming back to Jugjugg Jeeyo, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on June 24, 2022, and according to the inside reports, the film has the capability to pull audience to the cinema halls.