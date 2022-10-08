Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to drop a bunch of adorable pictures with his wife from their recent trip to Egypt, and they received a big thumbs up from their daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.
Anil Kapoor Shares Romantic Photos With Wife Sunita From Egypt Trip; Sonam Kapoor Calls Them 'Best People'
The Thar actor captioned his post as, "Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!" In the clicks, Anil and his wife Sunita are seen striking a pose in front of the ancient pyramids. Their candid expressions in the pictures make them look more cute.
Sonam Kapoor's comment read, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best people in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Youll should have picked up my FaceTime." Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Fab pictures 🙌 @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita." Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got hitched on May 19, 1984 after 10 years of courtship. In one of his interviews, the Tezaab star revealed that he fell in love with her voice when one of his friends gave her his number to prank call him. The duo later met at a party. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship.
Anil proposed to Sunita after signing Meri Jung. The couple tied the knot the next day in a low-key ceremony.
Workwise, the Bollywood star who was last seen in Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has some interesting projects coming up next. This includes Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.
- Anil Kapoor's Doppelganger John Effer Takes Social Media By Storm One Picture At A Time!
- Anil Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Share Adorable Glimpses Of Baby Vayu On Instagram. See Pics
- Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Claims Varun Dhawan Made About Him On Koffee With Karan
- Karan Johar Reveals About His Relationship On Koffee With Karan; Thanks Varun Dhawan For Support
- Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 11 Highlights: Anil Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Have A Swell Time On Karan Johar’s Show
- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Abhinav Bindra Biopic To Finally Go On Floors!
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Anil Kapoor Reveals What Makes Him Feel Younger And It Will Leave You In Splits!
- Sanjay Kapoor Says He Enjoyed Calling Anil Kapoor 'Nanaji' After Sonam Kapoor Welcomed Baby Boy
- Anil Kapoor Lauds Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor; 'He Can Portray The Finer Nuances Of Every Role Effectively'
- Shehnaaz Gill Bags Her Second Bollywood Film Starring Anil Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar: Report
- Anil Kapoor On Being A Grandfather: I Have Enjoyed Every Phase Of My Life
- Anil Kapoor Shares An Update On Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal; Says He Will Immerse Himself Into The Film