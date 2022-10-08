Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to drop a bunch of adorable pictures with his wife from their recent trip to Egypt, and they received a big thumbs up from their daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

The Thar actor captioned his post as, "Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!" In the clicks, Anil and his wife Sunita are seen striking a pose in front of the ancient pyramids. Their candid expressions in the pictures make them look more cute.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post

Sonam Kapoor's comment read, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best people in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Youll should have picked up my FaceTime." Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Fab pictures 🙌 @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita." Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got hitched on May 19, 1984 after 10 years of courtship. In one of his interviews, the Tezaab star revealed that he fell in love with her voice when one of his friends gave her his number to prank call him. The duo later met at a party. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship.

Anil proposed to Sunita after signing Meri Jung. The couple tied the knot the next day in a low-key ceremony.

Workwise, the Bollywood star who was last seen in Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has some interesting projects coming up next. This includes Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.