After Raj Mehta's family dramedy Jugjugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor's next is Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The actor has already started shooting for this crime drama.
Anil Kapoor Lauds Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor; 'He Can Portray The Finer Nuances Of Every Role Effectively'
In a recent interaction with Mid-day, Anil Kapoor was all praise for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking about the Shamshera star, he said, "Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively. I am working with the younger generation - Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Aditya Roy Kapur in Captain, Ranbir in Animal and Harshvarrdhan in Bindra. It's one of the best phases for me."
If reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor is apparently playing a grey character in Animal. He is reportedly essaying the role of a strict father to Ranbir's gangster son.
When the tabloid quizzed him about this, he refused to divulge any details. However, he shared that he has an unusual and interesting role in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial. He also added that he will be sporting a new look in the film.
On the other hand, during the promotions of Shamshera, in one of his interviews, Ranbir Kapoor had shared that Animal is the most shocking character he has got to play in his career. "Nobody would expect me to play a part like that which has shades of extreme grey," the actor was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, according to the film's producer Murad Khetani, Animal has action, emotion, heroism and larger-than-life visuals. He had shared that when Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated the film's script to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to came on board.
Animal is scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 11, 2023.
