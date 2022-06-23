Anil Kapoor made his acting debut with a small role in Humare Tumhare in 1979. But, it was Yash Chopra's 1984 film Mashaal which turned out to be a turning point in his career. Over the years, the actor dabbled with different genres. His career spanning over four decades is marked with hits and misses.

In a recent media interaction, Anil Kapoor reflected on his career and revealed that he did some films for his friends even though he wasn't convinced with the script.

The actor said, "When you watch something, don't judge someone. There must be a reason for someone to do something. There are times we do films for several reasons. There have been times I have done films to help friends even if I wasn't convinced. There are different reasons. But what is important is that you do all these things, but ultimately survive."

He also spoke about the lows in his career and said, "There have been lows. But those times have not been too bad either as they were more touch and go kind of lows. So I feel very fortunate that way. But I guess it the combination of hard work and lady luck that I have been able to go on for so long. I made the right choices at the right time and never took it lightly. I have learnt from my mistakes and I have tried to not repeat those mistakes. God has been kind, that's how I'd ultimately sum it up. There were people who were more talented, better looking, more hard working, more passionate but lady luck and hard work helped."

Further, Kapoor also talked about his choice of films over the years and explained, "I do a mainstream film then experiment and do another movie. That's what I have done in my career. I do a Ram Lakhan, I do a Virasat, then Biwi No.1, and something like Thar which is totally offbeat."

Anil Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Besides this movie, he will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.