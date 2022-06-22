In a career spanning over four decades, Anil Kapoor has enthralled the audience with impressive performances in Hindi films. At the same time, he has also proved his mettle in Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

In his recent conversion with Film Companion, Anil Kapoor revealed that he once declined an actiing offer from the world's biggest franchise even when his friends advised him to take up the role since it would make his resume look good. He said that the director himself called him, and said he wanted him to play the role.

Anil told the entertainment portal, "The biggest franchise in the world, I can't name it, has been offered to me; but it had just two days of work. So, I read the scene. Ek toh mere ko scene samajh mein nahi aya kya tha. (I did not understand what was happening in the scene). Then the director of that franchise called me up, and said that 'I want you to do it'. The entire foreign set of friends of mine said that 'if you can have this film in your resume, then that's enough'."

Elaborating on why he declined the offer, the Thar actor said that he didn't understand the scene. Also, he was scared of whether or not, he would be able to give his best performance during the filming of that sequence.

Kapoor added, "I said (to his friends) I am not going to do it. Ek toh mere ko scene hi samajh nahi aaya (I did not understand the scene narrated to me), and then if I go wrong that day, I will be exposed all over the planet."

Previously, Anil in his interview with Variety had talked about why he is not taking up Hollywood projects anymore. "There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don't work out, because of various reasons. It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me. And sometimes it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role," he was quoted as saying.

Currently, Anil Kapoor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial is slated to release this week.