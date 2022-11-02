Ankit Barnwal, A Josh Food Blogger, Shares Recipes Of His Top 3 Easy-To-Make Desserts

People who are physically challenged have to struggle twice as others to fulfill their dream in any field. But mostly, people around are the ones with a 'limited' thinking whereas the opportunities are 'limitless'. Someone has rightly said, 'Disability is not in the body, it's in the mind'. Josh creator Ankit Barnwal is one such person who has heard a lot and has been frequently demotivated from achieving his dream.

Ankit, a Divyang boy who is wheel chair ridden since childhood, was written off by even the closest of friends when he showed interest in becoming his city's leading Food Blogger. Despite the challenges he had to face, he went against all odds and became a food influencer. From being looked down upon to being invited by food joints to review their dishes, Ankit has come a long way.

Josh has always believed in helping the creators not only to fulfill their dreams, but also make their journey a memorable one. Today, with the help of India's leading short video app Josh, his videos reach people in every corner and he helps them with his food reviews.

Check out his top 3 easy-to-make desserts.

1. Kaju Katli:

Keep 300 gms of cashewnut powder ready.

Take a pan and dissolve 3/4 cup of sugar in 1/2 cup of water.

Now add the cashewnut powder and cook it for 4-5 minutes. Once it is done, off the flame, cool it and snead it into a dough.

Spread the dough and cut it into desired shapes.



2. Peda:

Take milk in a pan and boil till it thickens.

Now add sugar and keep stirring till you see bubbles.

At last, add cardamom (elaichi) powder and mix well.

Now take some mixture and mould it into the shape you want your Peda to be.



3. Milkcake:

Take some milk and boil it till it becomes half the quantity.

Then add sugar and mix well.

Add 1 spoon each of cardamom (elaichi) powder and ghee.

Now grease a plate with ghee and pour the mixture into it. Let it sit for 2 to 3 hours.

Once set, you can cut it into medium-sized pieces.

Well, those are some really easy-to-make desserts that can be made to impress your guests. Try them and let Ankit know how it came out and share your experience.