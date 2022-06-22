Annu Kapoor is currently on a tour across Europe, however, the vacation for the actor is not going according to plan. He recently took to his Instagram account and revealed that his Prada bag was stolen in Dijon Ville, near Paris. He warned his fans to be careful when in France.
Annu Kapoor Reveals His iPad, Credit Card, And Alot Of Cash Was Stolen In France
In the video, Annu Kapoor described the incident, he said that a few people came to help him with his luggage while boarding the train. But they stole his Prada bag in which he had kept his cash, iPad, diary, and credit card among other belongings. He captioned the post, "I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables has been stolen in France."
In Hindi, he said, "My Prada bag was stolen, which had a lot of cash in swiss franc and euros, my iPad, my diary and credit card. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful as there are pick-pockets, dishonest people and thieves here."
Take a look at the post,
The actor was seen sitting inside a train when he revealed he planned on filing a complaint with the Paris police. While the railway officials agreed to accompany him to the police officials, Annu warned his fans to be "very alert from the thieves" in France.
"I met with a huge tragedy, but thank God I have my passport with me," he added.
In the post, the actor also tagged the ministry of external affairs, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, France tourism, France police, and the Embassy of India, Paris in the caption.
