Anupam Kher On Not Being Cast By Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra Anymore: I Was Darling Of These People, But...

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Give him any role and he will pass with flying colours. However, the actor is not a part of commercial cinema anymore. In his recent tete-a-tete with Times Now Navbharat, when Anupam was asked about the same, he said that he used to be darling of filmmakers like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, but they do not cast him anymore.

He said, "I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody's films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore."