Anupam Kher On The Rising Popularity Of South Cinema: They Are Not Aping Hollywood

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Anupam was asked to comment on the rising popularity of south cinema, he said that they are not trying to ape Hollywood and that's what makes them different.

Actor Anupam Kher won several hearts when he appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. The film not only touched millions of hearts, but also brought a revolution in Indian cinema. Recently, Anupam starred in Karthikeya 2, a Telugu mystery adventure film, which is the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya.

He told Times Of India, "You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, 'we're doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.' Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu...I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I'm going to do a Malayalam film."

He further said, "I think over there, I'm not differentiating between the two, but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars."

On a related note, Karthikeya 2 has left Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha behind at the box office. Owing to receiving positive response from the audience, the film has set the box office on fire and started a debate on social media about how south cinema is surprising audience with out-of-the-box scripts.