Anupam Kher Takes A Jibe At Anurag Kashyap: It Is Not Important To Me What He Thinks

Anupam told Siddharth Kannan, "Why should I legitimise his statement by answering that question? It's not important to me what he thinks, it's not important what he believes. This country gives him complete freedom of speech, and he exercises that. But he has been proven wrong about it."

Recently, during the promotions of Dobaaraa, Anurag Kashyap stated that moviegoers are skipping to watch films in the theatres, because they do not have a lot of money owing to the economic slump in India, and they want to spend it carefully. When Anupam Kher was probed about the same, he refused to agree with Kashyap and said that it is not important to him what he thinks.

He further said, "You can't find plane tickets these days, you can't buy tickets for good films because the halls are packed. Malls and five-star hotels are overflowing with people. The parking lots are full, roads are jammed with cars. What does he mean there's no money? People are just spending intelligently. People want to see good content."

For many actors, the current phase of Bollywood is disappointing, but same can't be said for Kher. Not only he delivered a blockbuster at the box office (The Kashmir Files), but also garnered praise for his spectacular work in the film. In fact, many moviegoers came out of the theatres saying that they did not feel for a second that he was acting, because his art felt so real on the silver screen.

Currently, Kher is basking in the success of his latest Telugu release Karthikeya 2.