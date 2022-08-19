Anurag Kashyap in his recent interaction with a leading portal, opened up on his equation with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar.
Anurag Kashyap Says Karan Johar Is A Misunderstood Person; 'The Most Amazing Thing About Him Is...'
Speaking about Karan, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director said that he knew his father and said that the filmmaker was a late discovery because he comes from the privileged. Kashyap admitted that he judged Karan a lot.
Pinkvilla quoted Anurag as saying, "Karan Johar was a late discovery becomes he comes from privileged and I knew his father. I've judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin."
Further, the Manmarziyaan director said that Karan treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment.
"He is a misunderstood person. The most amazing thing about him is he has his own critic. Today, the creative head of Dharmatics, Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man," Anurag told the news portal.
Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar had previously collaborated on the 2015 film Bombay Velvet in which the latter had essayed the role of the main antagonist, Kaizad Khambatta. The period crime thriller featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in leading roles. Upon its release, the film was panned by the critics and it turned out to be a box office disaster.
Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's new film Dobaaraa has arrived in cinema halls today. The sci-fi thriller features Taapsee Pannu as the main lead.
