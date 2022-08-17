Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres this Friday (August 19, 2022). In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Anurag stated that he does not believe that all the films of south industry are working. He said that just because a couple of films took the box office by storm, it does not mean that southern cinema is working among the audience.

When asked if he knows where Hindi films are lacking, he told Bollywood Now, "Nobody is lacking. How do you know Southern movies work. One film worked in Kannada and Tamil and two each in Hindi and Telugu. You wouldn't (know) names of Telugu, same in Tamil and Kannada films that released over past few weeks. That is because films are not working there either. The main problem is that people do not have the money."